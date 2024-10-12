Left Menu

Unity and Tradition: Leaders Celebrate Dussehra at Red Fort

Key Indian political figures including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in Dussehra festivities at Red Fort, celebrating with symbolic gestures and cultural performances. The event highlighted themes of justice triumphing over injustice and cultural unity, with leaders emphasizing lessons from Lord Ram's life.

  • Country:
  • India

In a display of cultural unity, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the Dussehra celebrations at Parade Ground, Red Fort. Both leaders witnessed the burning of effigies of the demon king Ravana, a traditional highlight of the event.

Other influential figures, including Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, enhanced the gathering's significance. Symbolic gestures marked the occasion, with a 'trishul' being presented to the President and a 'gada' to the Prime Minister, highlighting strength and governance.

The celebrations also featured cultural symbols, with bow and arrows given to both Murmu and Modi. The day concluded with a public address emphasizing justice over injustice as a core message, resonating with the cultural narrative of Dussehra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

