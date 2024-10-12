Uttarakhand's Commitment to Preserve Cultural Heritage

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Saturday that demographic changes in the state will not be allowed. Speaking at the Dussehra Mahotsav, he highlighted the deep association between Uttarakhand's landscapes and the epic tales of Lord Ram.

Acknowledging the rich heritage of the state, Dhami pointed to various sites in Uttarakhand connected to key figures from the Ramayana, such as Lord Hanuman's legendary quest for Sanjivani in Chamoli district.

He also announced state projects including the construction of an Uttarakhand State Guest House in Ayodhya, and the renaming of Paulgarh Wildlife Sanctuary to Sitawani Wildlife Sanctuary, underscoring the state's dedication to preserve the divine and cultural essence.

(With inputs from agencies.)