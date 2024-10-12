Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Commitment to Preserve Cultural Heritage

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasized the protection of the state's cultural and religious heritage during the Dussehra Mahotsav. He spoke against demographic changes and highlighted Uttarakhand's historical connections with events from the Ramayana. Upcoming projects aim to uphold the state's sacred traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 12-10-2024 21:50 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 21:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Saturday that demographic changes in the state will not be allowed. Speaking at the Dussehra Mahotsav, he highlighted the deep association between Uttarakhand's landscapes and the epic tales of Lord Ram.

Acknowledging the rich heritage of the state, Dhami pointed to various sites in Uttarakhand connected to key figures from the Ramayana, such as Lord Hanuman's legendary quest for Sanjivani in Chamoli district.

He also announced state projects including the construction of an Uttarakhand State Guest House in Ayodhya, and the renaming of Paulgarh Wildlife Sanctuary to Sitawani Wildlife Sanctuary, underscoring the state's dedication to preserve the divine and cultural essence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

