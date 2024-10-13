Cinematic Journey: Vidhu Vinod Chopra on Success Beyond Box Office

Renowned Indian filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, known for directing films such as "Parinda" and "Mission Kashmir," discussed his artistic journey at IFP Season 14. Despite his movie 'Shikara' not achieving box office success, it resonated with Oscar-winning filmmaker James Cameron, who likened it to 'Doctor Zhivago'.

Chopra recounted sharing drinks with Cameron in New Zealand amid the shooting of 'Avatar'. For Chopra, their shared appreciation for 'Shikara' symbolized personal success beyond commercial metrics. The filmmaker, reflecting on his career, noted the initial flop of "Munna Bhai MBBS" but emphasized his unwavering faith in director Rajkumar Hirani's vision.

Looking ahead, Chopra plans to re-release "Shikara" under its original name, "Love Letter from Kashmir". He advises filmmakers to hold fast to their belief systems, resisting industry pressures to conform to commercial formulas, asserting that true success lies in artistic integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)