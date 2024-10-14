Left Menu

Ian Somerhalder Reflects on Heartthrob Days and New Life Purpose

Actor Ian Somerhalder reminisces over his early days as a heartthrob in 'Lost' and 'The Vampire Diaries.' Now 45, he focuses on his family, environmental work, and more authentic pursuits while expressing gratitude for the roles that launched his career.

Updated: 14-10-2024 10:15 IST
Ian Somerhalder (Photo/instagram/@iansomerhalder). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Ian Somerhalder has expressed gratitude for his heartthrob years, acknowledging how pivotal roles in 'Lost' and 'The Vampire Diaries' laid the foundation for his successful career. At 45, Somerhalder appreciates how these experiences have shaped his professional journey.

In 2004, Somerhalder gained prominence, making it onto Teen People's 50 Sexiest Guys Ever list, firmly establishing his heartthrob status. Reflecting on his earlier fame, he told 'People' magazine that his priorities have evolved over time.

Today, Somerhalder dedicates himself to environmental advocacy and family life, choosing impactful efforts over industry accolades. Despite minor missteps in his past, he treasures his career's start, which paved the way for important pursuits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

