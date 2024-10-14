Sufiya Sufi: From Baggage Handler to Ultra-Marathon Icon
Hindustan Zinc Limited has appointed marathon runner Sufiya Sufi as its brand ambassador for the next two years. Sufiya, who holds multiple Guinness World Records, exemplifies pushing boundaries and aligns with the company's efforts to promote sports at the grassroots level in Rajasthan.
In a bid to promote an active lifestyle, Hindustan Zinc Limited has named marathon runner Sufiya Sufi as its brand ambassador for the upcoming two years.
The company aims to support grassroots sports and sporting talent in Rajasthan, aligning its mission with Sufi's inspiring story. The ultra-distance runner boasts several Guinness World Records, embodying the spirit of breaking limits.
Sufiya's remarkable journey from a baggage handler at Delhi Airport to a globally recognized athlete resonates with Hindustan Zinc's vision to foster emerging athletes. Additionally, she participated in the Vedanta Zinc City Half Marathon, an event organized by Hindustan Zinc to combat malnutrition.
