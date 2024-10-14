Vinay Sahasrabuddhe Appointed as Chair of Cultural Policy Implementation
Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, a senior BJP leader, has been appointed as the chairperson of the State Cultural Policy Implementation Committee in Maharashtra, a position equivalent to the rank of minister of state. His appointment, confirmed by a government resolution, will last for three years.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, senior BJP leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe has been appointed as the chairperson of the State Cultural Policy Implementation Committee in Maharashtra, a position carrying the rank of minister of state.
The appointment was confirmed by a government resolution issued on Monday, specifying a three-year tenure for Sahasrabuddhe, a former Rajya Sabha member.
Expressing gratitude in a message on social media platform X, Sahasrabuddhe thanked Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Senior Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar for the opportunity to lead this newly established committee.
(With inputs from agencies.)
