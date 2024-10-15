Tragic Collapse During Durga Procession: A Sobering Reminder

A 20-year-old man's festive spirit turned tragic during a Durga idol immersion procession in Ubhaon. Himanshu Kannaujiya collapsed while dancing and was pronounced dead at a nearby health center. Authorities suspect a heart attack, with additional investigations underway.

Police and administrative officials, including Rasra Circle Officer Mohammad Faheem Qureshi, promptly arrived at the scene following the incident. The young man, described as lively and vibrant in the procession, suddenly lost control and fell mid-celebration.

The incident unfolded near Ubhaon Mod, and senior district officials, including Additional District Magistrate Devendra Pratap Singh and Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Jha, were quick to respond. The body has been sent for a postmortem, with preliminary findings pointing to a cardiac arrest as the cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)