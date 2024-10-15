Left Menu

Tragic Collapse During Durga Procession: A Sobering Reminder

A 20-year-old man named Himanshu Kannaujiya died of a suspected heart attack while participating in a Durga idol immersion procession in Ubhaon area. The incident prompted a police and administrative response, and further investigations are ongoing to confirm the cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 15-10-2024 13:53 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 13:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old man's festive spirit turned tragic during a Durga idol immersion procession in Ubhaon. Himanshu Kannaujiya collapsed while dancing and was pronounced dead at a nearby health center. Authorities suspect a heart attack, with additional investigations underway.

Police and administrative officials, including Rasra Circle Officer Mohammad Faheem Qureshi, promptly arrived at the scene following the incident. The young man, described as lively and vibrant in the procession, suddenly lost control and fell mid-celebration.

The incident unfolded near Ubhaon Mod, and senior district officials, including Additional District Magistrate Devendra Pratap Singh and Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Jha, were quick to respond. The body has been sent for a postmortem, with preliminary findings pointing to a cardiac arrest as the cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

