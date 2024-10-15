Calcutta HC Lifts Restrictions Ahead of Durga Puja Carnival
The Calcutta High Court has lifted prohibitory orders on roads near the Durga Puja Carnival venue, allowing the state-organized event to proceed without hindrance. This decision comes in response to junior doctors' protests against restrictions amidst their ongoing agitation over the RG Kar incident.
In a significant development, the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday overturned prohibitory orders that were in place near the Durga Puja Carnival venue on Red Road. The orders had been imposed by the state government under Section 163 of the BNSS, sparking protests from junior doctors.
The issue arose as the state-organized 'Puja Carnival' coincided with calls for a 'Droha' (protest) carnival by aggrieved junior doctors on Rani Rashmoni Road, central Kolkata. These doctors have been agitating following the RG Kar incident, challenging the state's restrictions as unjust.
Following a legal challenge by the junior doctors, Justice Ravi Krishan Kapur's judgment to set aside the prohibitory orders has cleared the path for the Durga Puja Carnival, a key cultural event that the West Bengal government has been hosting since 2016 to celebrate award-winning idols.
