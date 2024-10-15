Left Menu

Delhi High Court Urged to Regulate Concert Ticket Resale

A plea before the Delhi High Court seeks the formulation of a regulatory framework to govern the resale of concert tickets to prevent unlawful selling. It criticizes online platforms for black-marketing and suggests legal intervention to block unauthorized sales, especially citing popular concerts like Coldplay and Diljit Dosanjh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 16:21 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 16:21 IST
Delhi High Court Urged to Regulate Concert Ticket Resale
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court is currently considering a plea urging the government to establish a regulatory framework for the resale of concert tickets. The petitioner argues that unlawful ticket sales are rampant, especially with events featuring prominent artists like Coldplay and Diljit Dosanjh on the horizon.

Advocating for stricter regulations, the plea suggests that platforms such as BookmyShow must implement solutions to ensure fair, authorized ticket sales and curb the black-market surge. The plea highlights how unauthorized sales not only inflate ticket prices but also undermine the fair distribution intended by official platforms.

The court has directed the case to be listed before the chief justice, aiming to address unchecked ticket scalping practices and explore potential measures, including a committee formation, to protect consumers from exploitative resellers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024