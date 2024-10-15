Delhi High Court Urged to Regulate Concert Ticket Resale

The Delhi High Court is currently considering a plea urging the government to establish a regulatory framework for the resale of concert tickets. The petitioner argues that unlawful ticket sales are rampant, especially with events featuring prominent artists like Coldplay and Diljit Dosanjh on the horizon.

Advocating for stricter regulations, the plea suggests that platforms such as BookmyShow must implement solutions to ensure fair, authorized ticket sales and curb the black-market surge. The plea highlights how unauthorized sales not only inflate ticket prices but also undermine the fair distribution intended by official platforms.

The court has directed the case to be listed before the chief justice, aiming to address unchecked ticket scalping practices and explore potential measures, including a committee formation, to protect consumers from exploitative resellers.

(With inputs from agencies.)