Kalpathi Ratholsavam vs By-elections: A Clash of Dates in Palakkad

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala are pressing the Election Commission to reconsider the scheduled by-election date for the Palakkad Assembly constituency.

The proposed date, November 13, coincides with the Kalpathi Ratholsavam festival, a revered event in Palakkad. This coincidence has sparked concerns over potential voting challenges posed by festival-related congestion.

Both parties argue that the festival's importance and its draw of large crowds could create significant obstacles for voters. The LDF and UDF recommend rescheduling the vote to a more convenient time before the festival starts.

