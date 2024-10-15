Kalpathi Ratholsavam vs By-elections: A Clash of Dates in Palakkad
Kerala's LDF and UDF urged the Election Commission to reschedule the Palakkad by-election due to its clash with the Kalpathi Ratholsavam festival. Both parties expressed concern that the festival's significance and crowded streets would hinder voting. They suggested an earlier date to ensure smooth elections.
The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala are pressing the Election Commission to reconsider the scheduled by-election date for the Palakkad Assembly constituency.
The proposed date, November 13, coincides with the Kalpathi Ratholsavam festival, a revered event in Palakkad. This coincidence has sparked concerns over potential voting challenges posed by festival-related congestion.
Both parties argue that the festival's importance and its draw of large crowds could create significant obstacles for voters. The LDF and UDF recommend rescheduling the vote to a more convenient time before the festival starts.
