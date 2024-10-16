Left Menu

Actor Baiju Santhosh Publicly Apologizes After Accident

Malayalam actor Baiju Santhosh, recently arrested for reckless driving, issued a public apology following the incident. Denying intoxication, he claimed a tyre burst caused the accident. Despite charges under the Motor Vehicles Act, he was released on bail as no serious injuries or complaints were reported.

Updated: 16-10-2024 14:33 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 14:33 IST
Malayalam film actor Baiju Santhosh, known for his role in 'Lucifer', publicly apologized on Wednesday following his arrest for allegedly driving under the influence and hitting a two-wheeler.

In a video posted on social media, Santhosh emphasized the importance of adhering to national laws, denying any special treatment.

He attributed the accident to a tyre burst, denying intoxication, and clarified that misleading reports had emerged about the incident. Meanwhile, he was charged under various legal sections but was released on bail, with the scooter passenger opting not to file a complaint.

