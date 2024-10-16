Actor Baiju Santhosh Publicly Apologizes After Accident

Malayalam film actor Baiju Santhosh, known for his role in 'Lucifer', publicly apologized on Wednesday following his arrest for allegedly driving under the influence and hitting a two-wheeler.

In a video posted on social media, Santhosh emphasized the importance of adhering to national laws, denying any special treatment.

He attributed the accident to a tyre burst, denying intoxication, and clarified that misleading reports had emerged about the incident. Meanwhile, he was charged under various legal sections but was released on bail, with the scooter passenger opting not to file a complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)