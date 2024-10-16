Celebrating Abhidhamma Divas: A Tribute to Pali and Buddha Dhamma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to be the chief guest at the International Abhidhamma Divas event on Thursday, as announced by the Culture Ministry. This occasion highlights the recognition of the Pali language as a classical language and the government's commitment to preserving Buddha Dhamma.

Scheduled to take place at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi, the event underscores the cultural significance of Pali, with Modi sharing insights on its relevance alongside a special address by Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Attendees will include distinguished guests such as Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs.

With nearly 1,000 delegates expected, the affair will feature a discussion on the 'Significance of Pali as India's Classical Language' and notable speakers like Most Ven. Panyarakkhita from Arunachal Pradesh. Prominent scholars and monks will explore themes like 'The Significance of Abhidhamma in 21st Century' and the 'Origin of Pali Language,' drawing participation from international figures and young experts in Buddha Dhamma.

(With inputs from agencies.)