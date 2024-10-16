Left Menu

Remembering Roma Day: A Legacy Linked to Netaji

Roma Day, niece of Subhas Chandra Bose, passed away at 95 in Kolkata. Related to eminent freedom fighter Sarat Chandra Bose and married to Dr. Sachis Ray, she witnessed historical moments like her uncle's 1938 presidency of the Indian National Congress, and maintained ties to Emilie Schenkl.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-10-2024 17:36 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 17:36 IST
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's niece, Roma Day, has passed away at her home in south Kolkata, as confirmed by her family. She was 95 years old, and her death is attributed to ailments related to aging.

Roma Day is survived by her son, two daughters, and five grandchildren. Her son, Ashis Ray, affirmed in a statement that she was the daughter of Sarat Chandra Bose, a notable barrister and freedom fighter. Having witnessed her uncle's rise in the political arena when he became the president of the Indian National Congress in 1938, she has been a significant witness to Indian history.

Additionally, Day shared a close bond with Netaji's wife, Emilie Schenkl, particularly during the 1950s while living in Vienna. She was among the distinguished guests invited to speak at Schenkl's funeral in Germany in 1996. Roma Day was married to the well-known medical practitioner, Dr. Sachis Ray.

(With inputs from agencies.)

