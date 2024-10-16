Left Menu

Dream Chasers: The Underdog Story from Malegaon

Reema Kagti's film 'Superboys of Malegaon' follows amateur filmmaker Nasir Shaikh in his journey to create cinema in the small town of Malegaon. The feelgood drama portrays the themes of community, friendship, and the willingness to sacrifice for one's dreams.

'Superboys of Malegaon,' directed by Reema Kagti, seeks to inspire audiences with its tale of an amateur filmmaker. Premiering at the London Film Festival, the film focuses on Nasir Shaikh, a wedding videographer who rallies his friends to create a movie in Malegaon.

Both Kagti and producer Zoya Akhtar emphasize the film's depiction of an underdog story, resonating through the struggles and triumphs of Shaikh's camaraderie with fellow movie lovers. The biopic reflects a passion for filmmaking despite limited resources, highlighting what it takes to pursue dreams.

Starring Adarsh Gourav, known for his role in 'The White Tiger,' the film underscores Shaikh's risk-taking spirit. 'Superboys of Malegaon' will hit Indian cinemas in January 2025, later available on Prime Video, depicting a community's love for cinema and its transformative power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

