Niesa Kolakhe: Blending Tradition and Modernity at Mrs. India Inc

Niesa Kolakhe, from Nagaland, is a semi-finalist in the Mrs. India Inc Season 5. A fashion stylist with a background in computer science, she embodies Indian culture and modern womanhood. Niesa balances her career with family, promoting harmony through fitness. Mrs. India Inc celebrates women's strength, diversity, and empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-10-2024 11:27 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 11:27 IST
Stepping confidently into the spotlight, Niesa Kolakhe, hailing from Nagaland, joins the prestigious Mrs. India Inc Season 5 as a semi-finalist. The event celebrates the rich tapestry of Indian culture and the essence of modern womanhood, with Niesa showcasing this blend effortlessly.

Armed with a degree in computer science, Niesa embarked on her professional journey with Air India, fostering a love for travel that later blossomed into a passion for fashion. This led her to the London College of Fashion and a thriving career as a stylist.

As a mother of two, Niesa exemplifies the balance between personal and professional aspirations, integrating her yoga-driven philosophy of harmony in every aspect. Her participation in Mrs. India Inc is not just a pageant but a vivid celebration of strength, diversity, and empowerment, as emphasized by Mohini Sharma, the National Director of Mrs. India Inc.

(With inputs from agencies.)

