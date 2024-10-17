Niesa Kolakhe: Blending Tradition and Modernity at Mrs. India Inc

Stepping confidently into the spotlight, Niesa Kolakhe, hailing from Nagaland, joins the prestigious Mrs. India Inc Season 5 as a semi-finalist. The event celebrates the rich tapestry of Indian culture and the essence of modern womanhood, with Niesa showcasing this blend effortlessly.

Armed with a degree in computer science, Niesa embarked on her professional journey with Air India, fostering a love for travel that later blossomed into a passion for fashion. This led her to the London College of Fashion and a thriving career as a stylist.

As a mother of two, Niesa exemplifies the balance between personal and professional aspirations, integrating her yoga-driven philosophy of harmony in every aspect. Her participation in Mrs. India Inc is not just a pageant but a vivid celebration of strength, diversity, and empowerment, as emphasized by Mohini Sharma, the National Director of Mrs. India Inc.

(With inputs from agencies.)