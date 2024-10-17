Mamoudou Athie Joins Star-studded Cast of A24's 'The Drama'

Mamoudou Athie is reportedly in the final stages of negotiations to join 'The Drama', an upcoming A24 film directed by Kristoffer Borgli, Deadline reports. Athie is expected to join a remarkable cast, including the likes of Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, while Alana Haim is also in talks to participate.

Although plot specifics are largely undisclosed, speculation points to a romance delving into unexpected territory as a pair approaches their wedding day. This storyline has piqued the interest of both film enthusiasts and industry insiders.

Kristoffer Borgli penned the screenplay for the film, backed by producers Ari Aster, Lars Knudsen, and Tyler Campellone under the Square Peg banner, known for its production of 'Hereditary', 'Midsommar', and 'Dream Scenario'. In addition to 'The Drama', upcoming Square Peg projects include 'Death of a Unicorn', starring Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega, and 'Eddington', featuring Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, and Emma Stone. Mamoudou Athie's recent work includes a role in Yorgos Lanthimos' 'Kinds of Kindness', which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, and voice work in Pixar's 'Elemental' and Netflix's 'Uncorked'.

