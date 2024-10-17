Left Menu

Mamoudou Athie Joins Star-studded Cast of A24's 'The Drama'

Actor Mamoudou Athie is in final talks to join A24's upcoming film 'The Drama' alongside Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, directed by Kristoffer Borgli. The plot remains under wraps, but early buzz suggests a romantic storyline. Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen produce under their Square Peg banner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 12:59 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 12:59 IST
Mamoudou Athie Joins Star-studded Cast of A24's 'The Drama'
Mamoudou Athie, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson (Photo/Instagram/@theacademy,@zendaya/@theacademy). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Mamoudou Athie is reportedly in the final stages of negotiations to join 'The Drama', an upcoming A24 film directed by Kristoffer Borgli, Deadline reports. Athie is expected to join a remarkable cast, including the likes of Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, while Alana Haim is also in talks to participate.

Although plot specifics are largely undisclosed, speculation points to a romance delving into unexpected territory as a pair approaches their wedding day. This storyline has piqued the interest of both film enthusiasts and industry insiders.

Kristoffer Borgli penned the screenplay for the film, backed by producers Ari Aster, Lars Knudsen, and Tyler Campellone under the Square Peg banner, known for its production of 'Hereditary', 'Midsommar', and 'Dream Scenario'. In addition to 'The Drama', upcoming Square Peg projects include 'Death of a Unicorn', starring Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega, and 'Eddington', featuring Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, and Emma Stone. Mamoudou Athie's recent work includes a role in Yorgos Lanthimos' 'Kinds of Kindness', which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, and voice work in Pixar's 'Elemental' and Netflix's 'Uncorked'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024