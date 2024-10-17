Left Menu

Aditi Anand Wins V&A Emerging Illustrator Award

Aditi Anand, a graduate from Anglia Ruskin University, Cambridge, won the V&A Illustration Award for her piece 'Marigolds', which highlights child labour in India. Selected from over 2,000 entries, the artwork will be showcased at the museum until 2025, reflecting the beauty and harsh realities faced by flower sellers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 17-10-2024 13:52 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 13:52 IST
In a significant achievement, Aditi Anand, an artist hailing from Karnal, Haryana, has been honored with the prestigious Emerging Illustrator award at the Victoria and Albert Museum's Illustration Awards in London.

The 25-year-old, who completed her studies at Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge, England, triumphed with her piece 'Marigolds', which poignantly addresses the theme of child labour in India. Her artwork will be displayed at the V&A Museum until September 2025, having been selected from over 2,000 entries nationwide.

Anand's work, inspired by Indian flower markets, explores the dichotomy of beauty and bleakness through vibrant illustrations that tell a compelling story. The artist attributes her success to the support of the Children's Book Illustration team at ARU during her MA program. Her decision to switch from a business degree to illustration has proven fruitful, earning the respect of both peers and industry judges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

