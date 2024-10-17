Mobile Users: The New Broadcasters with Social Responsibility
Minister L Murugan emphasized the moral responsibility of mobile users in content creation. At a symposium, he discussed the importance of content authenticity and the potential of the AVGC-XR sector, which could significantly boost India's creative industry. Other officials highlighted 5G's transformative role in media.
- Country:
- India
In a recent symposium, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan, underscored the moral responsibility of mobile users as content creators. He emphasized the importance of verifying information before broadcasting, highlighting the need for content authenticity in today's media landscape.
The symposium, held during the India Mobile Congress, also saw Murugan announce the establishment of the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies in Mumbai. This initiative aims to boost the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR) sector, encouraging filmmakers to utilize India's vast talent pool and scenic locations.
Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju and TRAI Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti both highlighted the transformative potential of 5G technology. They noted its capacity to revolutionize media and entertainment sectors through immersive technologies, projecting significant economic growth driven by new media platforms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
