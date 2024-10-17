Left Menu

Freedom at Midnight: A Thrilling Voyage through India's Independence

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani presents 'Freedom at Midnight', a political thriller series exploring India's independence era, starring Sidhant Gupta as Jawaharlal Nehru. The series intricately depicts historical events and features prominent figures who influenced the nation's history, with high attention to casting detail and transformation accuracy.

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani (Image source: Sony LIV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Esteemed filmmaker Nikkhil Advani is launching a riveting political thriller series titled 'Freedom at Midnight'. This ambitious project unravels within the historical framework of India's independence movement, spotlighting key milestones and influential personalities who steered the course of national history.

Actor Sidhant Gupta takes on the formidable task of portraying India's inaugural Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. In a statement distributed by Sony LIV, Advani highlighted the intricate casting process, emphasizing the challenge of finding actors capable of authentically depicting such iconic figures. Casting director Kavish played a pivotal role in identifying fitting talent, while renowned prosthetic artist Jagdish Dada ensured seamless character transformations. Gupta was ultimately selected for his striking resemblance to Nehru, particularly in facial features.

The series boasts an ensemble cast featuring Chirag Vohra as Mahatma Gandhi, Rajendra Chawla as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Arif Zakaria as Muhammad Ali Jinnah, among others. Adapted from Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins' acclaimed book, the production is a collaborative effort between Emmay Entertainment, StudioNext, and Sony LIV, with Advani taking the helm as showrunner and director. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

