Shah Rukh Khan Reflects on Method Acting Challenges in 'Devdas' at Locarno Film Festival

Shah Rukh Khan, in a revealing interview at the 77th Locarno Film Festival, discussed the complexities of portraying his role in the iconic film 'Devdas'. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'Devdas' continues to captivate audiences even 22 years after its release, with its remarkable performances and opulent sets.

Khan shared that he adopted method acting to embody the character, resorting to alcohol as part of his process. However, he admitted that this approach had its drawbacks. "Well, I got the Best Actor award. It might have helped, but I started drinking after the film and that's one downside to it," he stated, highlighting the fine line actors tread in their craft.

Exploring his mindset, SRK elaborated on his intention to depict Devdas not as a pitiable figure but as a complex individual, neither loved nor despised, but understood in his ambiguity. He also expressed that taking on the role was partly a tribute to his mother, whose wishes he imagined from the stars. The film featured outstanding performances from a stellar cast, including Aishwarya Rai as Paro and Madhuri Dixit as Chandramukhi, and has remained a significant milestone in Indian cinema.

