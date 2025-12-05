Left Menu

Flames: A Fiery New Voice in Indian Cinema

Flames is a survival-thriller film directed by Ravi Shankar Kaushik, set in rural northern India. Produced by Suparn S Varma and others, it features non-actors alongside Vikram Kochhar. Premiering at JAFF 2025, the film explores themes of identity and resilience, representing a new wave in Indian indie cinema.

'Flames,' a riveting survival-thriller, marks the directorial debut of Ravi Shankar Kaushik, captivating audiences with its authentic depiction of rural northern India. Helmed by prominent filmmaker Suparn S Varma, the film garnered accolades for its powerful storytelling and commitment to social themes.

The film, a poignant exploration of family dynamics and resilience, features standout performances, especially by actor Vikram Kochhar. Filmed in Haryana's countryside, 'Flames' brings attention to the nuanced lives of its non-professional cast, echoing real societal issues.

Debuting at the JAFF 2025, 'Flames' is heralded as a milestone in Indian independent cinema. The film's selection amidst leading Asian narratives underscores India's burgeoning global cinematic influence. Its universal themes offer a raw, emotional connection with audiences worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

