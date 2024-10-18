Left Menu

Tanishq Unveils Grand New Store in Gandhinagar

Tanishq, India's premier jewellery brand, has launched a new store in Gandhinagar. The grand opening features a free gold coin offer and an array of jewellery, including festive and contemporary collections. The store expansion underlines Tanishq's commitment to enhancing customer access and experience.

Updated: 18-10-2024 17:41 IST
Tanishq, the esteemed jewellery brand from the Tata Group, has expanded its retail presence with a grand new store in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. This latest addition was inaugurated by Mr. Arun Narayan, SVP, Marketing and Retail, Tanishq, Titan Company Limited. To mark the occasion, the store offers a free gold coin with every purchase from October 17th to 19th, 2024.

The newly opened store covers 8,000 sq. ft., showcasing an extensive collection of Tanishq's iconic jewellery designs. The offerings include everything from dazzling plain gold and stunning diamonds to intricately designed kundan and polki pieces. Special festive collections like 'Nav-Raani' and 'Dharohar' highlight the brand's dedication to traditional craftsmanship and heritage-inspired designs.

Mr. Vishal Vyas, Regional Business Manager, West 3, Tanishq, expressed excitement about the twenty-fifth store in Gujarat. The Gandhinagar showroom displays a captivating range of Gold and Diamond jewellery, ensuring a diverse assortment to meet various styles and preferences. With over 450 boutiques across more than 250 cities, Tanishq maintains its legacy of superior craftsmanship and quality assurance.

