Parliament passes bill to levy cess on pan masala manufacturing units.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 18:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Parliament passes bill to levy cess on pan masala manufacturing units.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Parliament
- bill
- pan masala
- cess
- legislation
- health
- manufacturers
- consumers
- regulation
- industry
ALSO READ
Parliament Sanctions New Cess on Pan Masala for Health and Security Boost
Parliament Approves New Cess for National Security and Public Health
Karnataka Faces Decline in Beer Sales Amidst Health Concerns
Ayushman Bharat's Absence: A Wasted Healthcare Opportunity for West Bengal
Magnum Ice Cream's Market Debut: Navigating Headwinds in a Health-Conscious Era