Left Menu

Yardeni Research Shifts Focus from 'Magnificent 7' to Broader Market

Yardeni Research has downgraded its stance on major U.S. tech stocks, ending a 15-year bullish view due to concerns over market concentration. The firm suggests underweighting the 'Magnificent 7' stocks and focusing on the broader market, emphasizing opportunities in financials, industrials, and healthcare sectors instead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 18:22 IST
Yardeni Research Shifts Focus from 'Magnificent 7' to Broader Market

Yardeni Research, led by Wall Street veteran Ed Yardeni, recently shifted its investment strategy away from the 'Magnificent 7' U.S. tech stocks, marking the end of a 15-year bullish stance. The firm cited concerns over elevated market concentration and new opportunities in the broader market as reasons for the change.

The research firm now advises investors to 'underweight' the top seven tech stocks while advocating for increased investment in the remaining 493 companies within the S&P 500 index. Yardeni suggests a balanced approach to constructing portfolios, maintaining 'market weight' in information technology and communication services sectors, and turning 'overweight' in financials, industrials, and healthcare.

This shift comes amid expectations that more rivals will compete for profit margins held by the 'Magnificent 7.' Yardeni also forecasts increased productivity and profitability in other S&P 500 stocks. The decision is driven by the belief that an increasing number of companies are incorporating technological advancements into their business models.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025