Left Menu

Bribery Scandal on Track: Railway Official Sentenced

An accounts assistant with South Central Railway, Challa Sreenivasulu, was sentenced to two years' imprisonment in a bribery case. He was caught accepting a bribe in 2017. The CBI court fined him Rs 20,000 in addition to the jail term. The conviction follows a CBI investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 18:25 IST
Bribery Scandal on Track: Railway Official Sentenced
  • Country:
  • India

A special CBI court in Kurnool has sentenced an accounts assistant with the South Central Railway's Guntakal Division to two years in prison for bribery.

Challa Sreenivasulu was fined Rs 20,000 for demanding illegal payments for processing contract bills in 2017. The case was registered by CBI on November 20, 2017, after allegations surfaced that Sreenivasulu sought illicit payments related to contract work processed between July and September 2017, amounting to approximately Rs 30 lakh.

The CBI successfully trapped Sreenivasulu as he accepted a bribe of Rs 15,000. After a thorough investigation, a chargesheet was filed on March 29, 2018, leading to his conviction and sentencing by the court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025