Bribery Scandal on Track: Railway Official Sentenced

A special CBI court in Kurnool has sentenced an accounts assistant with the South Central Railway's Guntakal Division to two years in prison for bribery.

Challa Sreenivasulu was fined Rs 20,000 for demanding illegal payments for processing contract bills in 2017. The case was registered by CBI on November 20, 2017, after allegations surfaced that Sreenivasulu sought illicit payments related to contract work processed between July and September 2017, amounting to approximately Rs 30 lakh.

The CBI successfully trapped Sreenivasulu as he accepted a bribe of Rs 15,000. After a thorough investigation, a chargesheet was filed on March 29, 2018, leading to his conviction and sentencing by the court.

