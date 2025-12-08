Bribery Scandal on Track: Railway Official Sentenced
An accounts assistant with South Central Railway, Challa Sreenivasulu, was sentenced to two years' imprisonment in a bribery case. He was caught accepting a bribe in 2017. The CBI court fined him Rs 20,000 in addition to the jail term. The conviction follows a CBI investigation.
- Country:
- India
A special CBI court in Kurnool has sentenced an accounts assistant with the South Central Railway's Guntakal Division to two years in prison for bribery.
Challa Sreenivasulu was fined Rs 20,000 for demanding illegal payments for processing contract bills in 2017. The case was registered by CBI on November 20, 2017, after allegations surfaced that Sreenivasulu sought illicit payments related to contract work processed between July and September 2017, amounting to approximately Rs 30 lakh.
The CBI successfully trapped Sreenivasulu as he accepted a bribe of Rs 15,000. After a thorough investigation, a chargesheet was filed on March 29, 2018, leading to his conviction and sentencing by the court.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Corruption Scandal Surfaces: Ex-Minister and Officials in the Spotlight
ED files chargesheet against AAP leader Satyendar Jain, 13 others in PMLA case related to DJB sewage treatment plant 'corruption': Agency.
Former Sports Official Gou Zhongwen Faces Death Sentence for Corruption
Corruption Unveiled: Nepal's Pokhara Airport Scandal
Corruption Allegations Rock Congress: CM Post for Rs 500 Crore?