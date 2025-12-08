Nigeria's Strategic Military Intervention in Benin: Protecting Borders and Trade Routes

Nigerian military forces, including fighter jets and ground troops, were deployed to Benin to help quell a coup attempt, restoring order in a key trade and security partner in West Africa. This marks Nigeria's first foreign military intervention in nearly a decade, prompted by fears of potential cross-border violence.

President Bola Tinubu authorized the intervention to prevent an unfriendly military-led government from taking power in Benin, a nation integral to Nigeria's economic and security framework. The operation, also involving ECOWAS forces, underscores Nigeria's commitment to regional stability amid escalating jihadist threats.

The intervention reflects Nigeria's strategic interests in maintaining stable governance in Benin, a nation sharing porous borders with extensive economic interdependence. The failed coup highlighted risks of insecurity and arms trafficking, stressing the need for rapid military and diplomatic responses to regional turmoil.

