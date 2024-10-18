Empowering Youth: The Rise of Street Boxing in Belford Roxo

In Belford Roxo, a suburb of Rio de Janeiro notorious for drug trafficking and violent crime, a new trend is helping steer young people towards a brighter future. Every Tuesday night, children and young adults participate in street boxing matches, trading potential violence for sportsmanship.

The event, known as Ultimate Fighting Praca 1 (UFP1), takes place from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. in a local square. The initiative began around four months ago and has rapidly grown in popularity, drawing crowds eager to witness the matches. Its founder, Michel dos Reis, notes that while it wasn't originally intended to have social impact, the program has offered a positive diversion from the lure of drug trafficking.

For some participants, like 15-year-old Gabriel Gomes, UFP1 has opened doors to new aspirations. Now a championship belt holder, Gomes sees boxing as a potential career path. Despite initial skepticism about public boxing, Reis emphasizes that it's a global practice and asserts its value for youth development in Belford Roxo.

