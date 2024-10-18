Left Menu

Iran's Media Freedom Under Scrutiny: The Case of Ham Mihan

Iran faces a media freedom challenge as the newspaper Ham Mihan potentially faces charges for implying the public needs patience regarding internet restrictions. Reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian, advocating for improved rights and international relations, witnesses the first media controversy of his term. Tehran's prosecutor pursues the charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 18-10-2024 19:46 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 19:46 IST
  • Country:
  • Iran

The Iranian newspaper Ham Mihan could face criminal charges after hinting at public frustration over President Masoud Pezeshkian's delay in lifting internet restrictions, comparing the public's patience to that of the Biblical figure Job.

This represents the first media freedom challenge for the reformist Pezeshkian, who has pledged to soften police measures on women's hijab-wearing and boost relations with Western countries.

Tehran's prosecutor filed charges against the pro-reform publication, as reported by the Mehr news agency. The consequences remain uncertain, with precedents showing other outlets have faced suspension for disputes with Iran's theocratic government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

