Punching Opportunities: Rio’s Youth Boxing Initiative

Young people in Belford Roxo, Rio, are finding a positive outlet in street boxing matches held weekly. Known as 'Ultimate Fighting Praca 1', the initiative has grown in popularity, offering participants a chance to learn boxing and steer away from crime, fostering community support.

Updated: 18-10-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 21:48 IST
In a suburb of Rio de Janeiro notorious for its drug trafficking and violent crime, an unexpected initiative is drawing attention. Every Tuesday night, children and young adults gather for organized street boxing matches in Belford Roxo.

Titled 'Ultimate Fighting Praca 1', this event has evolved from a modest beginning four months ago into a well-attended weekly event. Co-founder Michel dos Reis explains that while its inception lacked social objectives, it now offers young people an alternative to a life of crime.

Participants like 15-year-old Gabriel Gomes, who has won a championship belt, are proof of its success. 'We are now managing to make people understand that this is good for our young people,' says Reis, emphasizing its positive impact amidst initial skepticism.

