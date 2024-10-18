Governor Claims Historians Undermine Ancient India

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Friday alleged that historians have done more to undermine the glory of ancient India than any external invader. Speaking at a function in Raj Bhawan, Shukla criticized what he termed as 'so-called writers and historians' for causing significant damage to India's reputation as a Vishwa Guru.

Governor Shukla urged historians to focus on writing the 'real history' of India. He argued that contemporary accounts frequently ignore pivotal figures like Hindu Ruler Dhair Sen, who purportedly prevented invaders from entering the country during his reign.

His comments highlighted ongoing debates about how India's history is documented and perceived, calling for a reassessment of people's understanding of India's rich historical legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)