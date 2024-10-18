Left Menu

Governor Claims Historians Undermine Ancient India

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla claims historians have done more to diminish ancient India's glory than invaders. He urges historians to document India's authentic history, noting the absence of figures like Hindu Ruler Dhair Sen in historical accounts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 18-10-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 22:03 IST
Governor Claims Historians Undermine Ancient India
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Friday alleged that historians have done more to undermine the glory of ancient India than any external invader. Speaking at a function in Raj Bhawan, Shukla criticized what he termed as 'so-called writers and historians' for causing significant damage to India's reputation as a Vishwa Guru.

Governor Shukla urged historians to focus on writing the 'real history' of India. He argued that contemporary accounts frequently ignore pivotal figures like Hindu Ruler Dhair Sen, who purportedly prevented invaders from entering the country during his reign.

His comments highlighted ongoing debates about how India's history is documented and perceived, calling for a reassessment of people's understanding of India's rich historical legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024