Pahalgam Terror Attack Sparks Fears for Kashmir's Peace and Economy

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, former Punjab DGP Sarbdeep Singh Virk expressed sorrow, comparing the incident to past militant attacks in Punjab. He emphasized the potential economic repercussions for Kashmir, especially in tourism, and advocated for cautious yet firm responses to maintain regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 12:39 IST
former Punjab and Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP), Sarbdeep Singh Virk (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack, Sarbdeep Singh Virk, a former Director General of Punjab and Maharashtra Police, offered his condolences and discussed the potential negative impact on the Kashmir Valley. Virk labeled the incident as "very unfortunate" and compared it to previous militant attacks in Punjab, where specific groups were targeted to draw attention.

Virk highlighted that such attacks often aim to garner support for militant movements and expressed concern about the timing, especially as Kashmir had been witnessing a resurgence in peace. He noted the economic implications, particularly on tourism, which is crucial for the region. "Tourism was picking up, and this attack is likely to affect it," he stated.

Advocating for peaceful initiatives, Virk stressed the need for decisive actions, such as cutting trade, canceling visas, and previous measures like surgical strikes, to demonstrate India's strength. He also lauded the bravery of Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who died attempting to thwart the attackers, and urged vigilance in Kashmir moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

