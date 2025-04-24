Left Menu

Unity in Grief: Leaders Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack, Urge Collective Action

In the wake of the devastating Pahalgam terror attack, leaders urge Pakistan to denounce terrorism and call for unity against religious divides. As families mourn, officials demand decisive action following an all-party meeting, aiming to address national security and prevent future tragedies.

Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahli, Chairman of Islamic Centre of India (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a national atmosphere of mourning following the heinous terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Islamic Centre of India Chairman Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahli on Thursday extended a stinging condemnation of the violence. He implored voices in Pakistan to speak out against such acts, stating that terrorism transcends religious boundaries.

Mahli, a prominent member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, advised caution against religious discourse on social media platforms, which he believes misrepresent the international narrative. He emphasized that strong governmental action is necessary, urging for unity during this crisis as the Centre prepares for a crucial all-party meeting.

As the nation grapples with the loss of 26 lives, including Shubham Dwivedi from Uttar Pradesh, who was targeted based on religious identity, his wife recounts the chilling aftermath. Meanwhile, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is set to lead discussions in Parliament, focusing on security measures and the attack's repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

