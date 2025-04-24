Hindustan Unilever's Q4 Revenue Growth Outshines Declining Profit Margins

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) faced a 3.35% reduction in net profit for the fourth quarter of 2025, with figures dropping to Rs 2,475 crore. This decline was primarily attributed to lower margins, a trend documented in the company's recent financial reports.

Despite the net profit decrease, HUL's revenue rose to Rs 15,416 crore, supported by a 2.68% increase from the previous year, bolstered by volume growth in key segments. Notably, the home care and beauty segments showed significant product and pricing advancements.

CEO and Managing Director Rohit Jawa emphasized the company's robust market leadership and portfolio transformation through strategic innovations. Looking forward, Jawa anticipates enhancing demand conditions, aligning with the declared dividend policy. The shares experienced a minor setback, trading at Rs 2,329.90 each, a decrease of 3.81% on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)