Left Menu

Hindustan Unilever's Q4 Revenue Growth Outshines Declining Profit Margins

Hindustan Unilever Ltd reported a 3.35% decline in net profit for Q4 2025, owing to lower margins, while revenue rose due to volume growth. Despite challenges in specific segments, the company saw gains in home care and beauty categories. The company's long-term market leadership remains strong with strategic transformations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 12:39 IST
Hindustan Unilever's Q4 Revenue Growth Outshines Declining Profit Margins
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) faced a 3.35% reduction in net profit for the fourth quarter of 2025, with figures dropping to Rs 2,475 crore. This decline was primarily attributed to lower margins, a trend documented in the company's recent financial reports.

Despite the net profit decrease, HUL's revenue rose to Rs 15,416 crore, supported by a 2.68% increase from the previous year, bolstered by volume growth in key segments. Notably, the home care and beauty segments showed significant product and pricing advancements.

CEO and Managing Director Rohit Jawa emphasized the company's robust market leadership and portfolio transformation through strategic innovations. Looking forward, Jawa anticipates enhancing demand conditions, aligning with the declared dividend policy. The shares experienced a minor setback, trading at Rs 2,329.90 each, a decrease of 3.81% on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025