Disney Adventure Sets Sail with Unprecedented Attractions

The Disney Adventure, a new ship in Disney's Cruise Line, offers unique themed areas, B'way-style entertainment, and themed dining. Setting sail December 2025 from Singapore, its features include Marvel lands, a sea-coaster, and diverse dining, marking a first in bringing Disney magic to Asian waters.

Updated: 19-10-2024 12:37 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 12:37 IST
  • Singapore

In an exciting new chapter for Disney Cruise Line, their latest vessel, the Disney Adventure, is poised to revolutionize the maritime entertainment scene. Scheduled to embark on its inaugural voyage from Singapore starting December 15, 2025, this cruise ship promises a wave of innovations.

This one-of-a-kind maritime experience boasts seven uniquely themed areas, including standout designs like 'Marvel Landing' and 'Toy Story Place.' Guests can look forward to immersive encounters with Disney, Pixar, and Marvel characters, alongside attractions like a 250-meter Ironcycle roller coaster.

Renowned for its entertainment, Disney Adventure will debut exclusive shows, including never-before-seen performances featuring characters such as Wall-E and Eve. Culinary options will be equally diverse, with themed dining and international flavors, set to enthrall its 6,700 passenger capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

