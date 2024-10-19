Flavours Without Borders: A Culinary Journey by Radhika Howarth
Radhika Howarth's debut cookbook 'Flavours Without Borders' explores 80 diverse recipes that blend cultures and cuisines. Reflecting her multi-ethnic heritage and a global flavor experience, the book emphasizes culinary connections across different regions by using one ingredient to create dishes in varied cuisines.
Kolkata-born nutritionist Radhika Howarth has launched her debut cookbook, 'Flavours Without Borders,' unveiling a collection of 80 unique recipes that intertwine cultures and cuisines. This culinary journey spans from the Indian subcontinent to South Africa and the Mediterranean, reflecting Howarth's rich cultural upbringing.
In an interview with PTI, Howarth emphasized that her book is an embodiment of her diverse heritage. Raised in a multicultural family, she was exposed to a myriad of flavors, enabling her to appreciate and explore culinary connections.
As a project with Meze Publishing, the cookbook was inspired by historical trade routes and immigration patterns, demonstrating that fusion in modern cuisines is far from being confusing. The recipes, including Tandoori Patatas Bravas and Tomato Tadka Burrata Salad, convey a clear message: flavors know no boundaries.
