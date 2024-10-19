Kerala Opposition Urges Caution Ahead of Sabarimala Pilgrimage Season

The United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala has urged the Left government to exercise caution to avoid any communal issues during the upcoming Sabarimala pilgrimage season. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan highlighted concerns over the lack of necessary arrangements for devotees, including insufficient drinking water and police personnel.

The Sabarimala temple, a significant pilgrimage site, has been experiencing large crowds since its opening in the Malayalam month of Thulam. Pilgrims have faced delays of up to seven hours for darshan, raising concerns over the government's preparedness for the season.

Following protests, the government reversed its decision to enforce virtual queue booking only, ensuring all pilgrims have access to darshan. This move aims to prevent a repeat of the controversies that occurred during the Thrissur Pooram earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)