Crompton Greaves Achieves Prestigious Green-Pro Certification

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. (CGCEL), a prominent name in India's consumer electrical market, has added a notable accolade to its trophy case. The company was honored with the prestigious CII Green-Pro Certification at the Annual Green-Pro Summit 2024 for its innovative, energy-efficient ceiling fans. This recognition cements Crompton's status as a leader in developing environmentally friendly products, underscoring their commitment to sustainability.

The CII Green-Pro Certification, granted by the Confederation of Indian Industry, is designed to evaluate and endorse products based on their environmental impact. Employing a life cycle approach, the certification assesses critical factors such as resource consumption, energy efficiency, and emissions from the manufacturing stage through to disposal. By meeting these stringent benchmarks, Crompton's ceiling fans are not just comfort providers but catalysts in reducing energy use and carbon footprints.

The award ceremony, attended by industry leaders and sustainability experts, highlighted Crompton's commitment to eco-conscious innovation. Tushar Oval, Crompton's Product Marketing Head, expressed happiness at receiving the CII Green-Pro Certification, emphasizing the company's dedication to advancing sustainability. Crompton continues to set standards in product innovation and environmental stewardship within the consumer products sector.

