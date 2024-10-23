Crompton Greaves Achieves Prestigious Green-Pro Certification
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., a leading Indian consumer electrical company, has received the CII Green-Pro Certification for its energy-efficient ceiling fans. This award recognizes Crompton's commitment to sustainability, with products designed to lower carbon footprints through reduced energy consumption and responsible sourcing practices.
- Country:
- India
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. (CGCEL), a prominent name in India's consumer electrical market, has added a notable accolade to its trophy case. The company was honored with the prestigious CII Green-Pro Certification at the Annual Green-Pro Summit 2024 for its innovative, energy-efficient ceiling fans. This recognition cements Crompton's status as a leader in developing environmentally friendly products, underscoring their commitment to sustainability.
The CII Green-Pro Certification, granted by the Confederation of Indian Industry, is designed to evaluate and endorse products based on their environmental impact. Employing a life cycle approach, the certification assesses critical factors such as resource consumption, energy efficiency, and emissions from the manufacturing stage through to disposal. By meeting these stringent benchmarks, Crompton's ceiling fans are not just comfort providers but catalysts in reducing energy use and carbon footprints.
The award ceremony, attended by industry leaders and sustainability experts, highlighted Crompton's commitment to eco-conscious innovation. Tushar Oval, Crompton's Product Marketing Head, expressed happiness at receiving the CII Green-Pro Certification, emphasizing the company's dedication to advancing sustainability. Crompton continues to set standards in product innovation and environmental stewardship within the consumer products sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US Consulate's Eco-Friendly Upgrade: Benches in BKC
Bihar Leads in AI-Driven Governance Innovation
Blockbuster Memorabilia Auctions, Spanish-Language Drama, and Artistic Innovations
Lubi Industries Campus Earns IGBC Gold for Green Innovations
Humsafar Policy to Benefit Marginal Sections and Promote Eco-Friendly Highway Amenities: Nitin Gadkari