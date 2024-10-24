Left Menu

Shabana Azmi: A Legacy in Parallel Cinema and Beyond

Shabana Azmi, a pioneering force in Indian parallel cinema, celebrates 50 years in the industry with over 150 films. Renowned for her impactful roles in both art-house and mainstream films, Azmi continues to seek collaborations with emerging filmmakers. She emphasizes the importance of a feminine lens in cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 12:35 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 12:35 IST
Shabana Azmi: A Legacy in Parallel Cinema and Beyond
Shabana Azmi
  • Country:
  • India

Celebrating half a century in cinema, Shabana Azmi continues to be a prominent figure in Indian parallel cinema. Her debut film 'Ankur' paved the way for roles of substance, earning her recognition as an icon in both art-house and mainstream films.

Azmi's illustrious career spans over 150 films, making her the only five-time National Film Award winner for Best Actress. Known for her versatility, she excelled in diverse films like 'Paar', 'Rocky and Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', and 'Amar Akbar Anthony'. Her international ventures further showcase her dynamic range.

Despite her extensive accomplishments, Azmi remains committed to her craft, advocating for women's perspectives in cinema and seeking collaborations with younger directors. Her forward-thinking approach and unwavering passion continue to inspire new generations of filmmakers and actors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

 Turkey
2
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
3
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

 India
4
Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024