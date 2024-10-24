Shabana Azmi: A Legacy in Parallel Cinema and Beyond

Celebrating half a century in cinema, Shabana Azmi continues to be a prominent figure in Indian parallel cinema. Her debut film 'Ankur' paved the way for roles of substance, earning her recognition as an icon in both art-house and mainstream films.

Azmi's illustrious career spans over 150 films, making her the only five-time National Film Award winner for Best Actress. Known for her versatility, she excelled in diverse films like 'Paar', 'Rocky and Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', and 'Amar Akbar Anthony'. Her international ventures further showcase her dynamic range.

Despite her extensive accomplishments, Azmi remains committed to her craft, advocating for women's perspectives in cinema and seeking collaborations with younger directors. Her forward-thinking approach and unwavering passion continue to inspire new generations of filmmakers and actors.

(With inputs from agencies.)