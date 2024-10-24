KISNA Opens 50th Showroom Marking a Milestone in Jewellery Industry
KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery marks the grand opening of its 50th exclusive showroom at Spectrum Mall in Noida's Sector 75. The event included special promotions and initiatives like tree planting and food distribution. KISNA aims to continue its growth, with aspirations of becoming India's fastest-growing jewellery brand.
KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery celebrated a significant milestone by inaugurating its 50th exclusive showroom at Spectrum Mall, Sector 75, Noida. The event emphasizes the brand's rapid expansion, particularly as this marks its 10th showroom in the Delhi NCR region.
Key personalities, including Mr. Ghanshyam Dholakia and Mr. Parag Shah, were present at the launch, highlighting the company's dedication to customer satisfaction and growth. Promotions during the launch include up to 100% off on diamond jewellery-making charges and participation in a car giveaway campaign.
The brand demonstrated its commitment to community welfare through tree plantation and food distribution initiatives. Founded in 2005, KISNA is recognized for excellent craftsmanship, innovation, and trust, with an extensive network of 3,000 outlets across 28 states, offering over 10,000 unique designs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi to Launch Major Development Projects in Maharashtra Worth Over Rs 7600 Crore
Kartik Aaryan Jets Off for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' Trailer Launch in Jaipur
Pioneering Inclusion: Godrej DEI Lab Launches Resource Hub
IFC and Absa Group Launch $50M Commodity Trade Finance Facility to Support African Agriculture
UNDP and Germany Launch Global Platform for Responsible AI at Hamburg Sustainability Conference