KISNA Opens 50th Showroom Marking a Milestone in Jewellery Industry

KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery celebrated a significant milestone by inaugurating its 50th exclusive showroom at Spectrum Mall, Sector 75, Noida. The event emphasizes the brand's rapid expansion, particularly as this marks its 10th showroom in the Delhi NCR region.

Key personalities, including Mr. Ghanshyam Dholakia and Mr. Parag Shah, were present at the launch, highlighting the company's dedication to customer satisfaction and growth. Promotions during the launch include up to 100% off on diamond jewellery-making charges and participation in a car giveaway campaign.

The brand demonstrated its commitment to community welfare through tree plantation and food distribution initiatives. Founded in 2005, KISNA is recognized for excellent craftsmanship, innovation, and trust, with an extensive network of 3,000 outlets across 28 states, offering over 10,000 unique designs.

