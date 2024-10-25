Turning Bras into Bags: A Bold Move for Breast Cancer Awareness in Kosovo

On a sunny October day in Pristina, women gathered at a stall to contribute bras for an innovative cause led by artist Ermira Murati. These bras are transformed into bags that are sold to raise funds for breast cancer awareness, a part of Murati's project aimed at highlighting the issue among Kosovo's women.

For the fourth consecutive year, during breast cancer awareness month, Murati's campaign "Shliroj Cicat" (Free the boobs) is in full swing. Despite criticism from within Kosovo's largely patriarchal and 90%-Muslim society, Murati forges ahead, gaining support from women like Shkurte Kafexholli who donated a bra. The bags, crafted from bras of all sizes and colors, are primarily showcased on social media platforms.

The proceeds from these sales are used to purchase mastectomy bras and other essentials for women affected by breast cancer. Known for her provocative and often controversial projects, such as artworks depicting men and political leaders kissing, Murati's current endeavor continues to challenge societal norms while serving a meaningful purpose.

