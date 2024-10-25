Left Menu

Turning Bras into Bags: A Bold Move for Breast Cancer Awareness in Kosovo

In Pristina, artist Ermira Murati's innovative project collects bras to be transformed into bags sold for raising breast cancer awareness in Kosovo. Despite criticism in patriarchal society, many, including Shkurte Kafexholli, support the campaign. Murati is known for her provocative art, previously drawing criticism for other projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 17:15 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 16:50 IST
Turning Bras into Bags: A Bold Move for Breast Cancer Awareness in Kosovo
blood cancer Image Credit:

On a sunny October day in Pristina, women gathered at a stall to contribute bras for an innovative cause led by artist Ermira Murati. These bras are transformed into bags that are sold to raise funds for breast cancer awareness, a part of Murati's project aimed at highlighting the issue among Kosovo's women.

For the fourth consecutive year, during breast cancer awareness month, Murati's campaign "Shliroj Cicat" (Free the boobs) is in full swing. Despite criticism from within Kosovo's largely patriarchal and 90%-Muslim society, Murati forges ahead, gaining support from women like Shkurte Kafexholli who donated a bra. The bags, crafted from bras of all sizes and colors, are primarily showcased on social media platforms.

The proceeds from these sales are used to purchase mastectomy bras and other essentials for women affected by breast cancer. Known for her provocative and often controversial projects, such as artworks depicting men and political leaders kissing, Murati's current endeavor continues to challenge societal norms while serving a meaningful purpose.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024