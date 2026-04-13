The International Tensions: Navigating the US-Iran Crisis and its Global Impact

The Pope responded to President Trump's critique, emphasizing that the Vatican's call for peace is deeply rooted in the Gospel and dismissing any fear of the Trump administration's policies. Meanwhile, tensions in the Middle East escalate as the US and Israel maintain pressure on Iran, impacting global stability.

Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has stalled, affecting oil prices after the US announced a blockade against Iranian ports. Despite this, Iran asserts its control over the strait while cautioning military vessels against entry, amidst failed ceasefire talks with the US in Pakistan.

Israel's Netanyahu continues military operations in Lebanon to thwart Hezbollah, while Iran and Qatar discuss the stalled negotiations. Experts predict difficult times ahead as international entities like the EU grapple with increased fuel costs due to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)