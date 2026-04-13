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Major Narcotics Haul: Police Bust Rs 50 Lakh Drug Operation in Jharkhand

Police in Jharkhand's Chatra district have seized narcotics worth Rs 50 lakh during a raid. Conducted within Kunda police station limits, 840 grams of opium, 315 kg of poppy husk, and 35 kg of poppy seed were recovered. An FIR was lodged against three individuals who are currently absconding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chatra | Updated: 13-04-2026 18:35 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 18:35 IST
Major Narcotics Haul: Police Bust Rs 50 Lakh Drug Operation in Jharkhand
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The police unearthed a significant narcotics operation in Jharkhand's Chatra district, seizing drugs valued at Rs 50 lakh. The operation unfolded on Sunday within Kunda's police station limits, following a credible tip-off suggesting the presence of bulk narcotics.

Superintendent of Police Sumit Agarwal detailed the findings, which included 840 grams of opium, 315 kg of poppy husk, and 35 kg of poppy seed. An FIR has been filed under the NDPS Act, identifying three individuals connected to the illicit activity.

The suspects are currently evading capture, prompting ongoing raids across potential hideouts to ensure their apprehension. Authorities are determined to dismantle the network responsible for the high-value narcotics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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