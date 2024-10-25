Aditya Rikhari's Musical Dream in Bollywood: A Surreal Breakthrough with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Aditya Rikhari, an emerging singer, is all set to make waves with his Bollywood debut in the horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

Rikhari has reimagined his hit track 'Jaana Samjho Na' specially for this film, marking an extraordinary milestone in his musical career. He describes this opportunity to collaborate with notable actors, including Kartik Aaryan, as a dream come true.

Rikhari is also known for other popular songs such as 'Teri Yaad' and 'Faasale'. Directed by Anees Bazmee, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' showcases a star-studded cast with Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit Nene in significant roles, and promises to be a thrilling installment in this cherished franchise.

