Aditya Rikhari's Musical Dream in Bollywood: A Surreal Breakthrough with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Singer Aditya Rikhari celebrates his Bollywood debut in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. He reimagined his hit song 'Jaana Samjho Na' for the film, marking a significant milestone in his career. The film promises to be a key highlight in his journey alongside renowned actors like Kartik Aaryan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-10-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 18:52 IST
Aditya Rikhari, an emerging singer, is all set to make waves with his Bollywood debut in the horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

Rikhari has reimagined his hit track 'Jaana Samjho Na' specially for this film, marking an extraordinary milestone in his musical career. He describes this opportunity to collaborate with notable actors, including Kartik Aaryan, as a dream come true.

Rikhari is also known for other popular songs such as 'Teri Yaad' and 'Faasale'. Directed by Anees Bazmee, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' showcases a star-studded cast with Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit Nene in significant roles, and promises to be a thrilling installment in this cherished franchise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

