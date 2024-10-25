Writer's Village: A New Creative Haven in Uttarakhand
The inaugural of India's first 'Writer's village' in Uttarakhand by prominent leaders aims to provide a serene and inspiring environment for writers. This initiative coincides with the 'Sparsh Himalaya Mahotsav-2024', highlighted by the release of 'Ram in the Himalayas'. The venue promises to be an artistic retreat.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 25-10-2024 22:54 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 22:54 IST
- Country:
- India
In a landmark event, India's first 'Writer's Village' was inaugurated in Uttarakhand, marking a significant milestone in supporting the country's literary community.
The village, nestled in the tranquil Thano area, was launched by key political figures and is envisioned as a serene sanctuary for writers, offering a conducive atmosphere for creativity and reflection.
The opening event coincided with the 'Sparsh Himalaya Mahotsav-2024', underscoring the village's potential as a thriving hub for art and philosophy, promising its evolution into a sought-after destination for literary tourism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement