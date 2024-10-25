Left Menu

Writer's Village: A New Creative Haven in Uttarakhand

The inaugural of India's first 'Writer's village' in Uttarakhand by prominent leaders aims to provide a serene and inspiring environment for writers. This initiative coincides with the 'Sparsh Himalaya Mahotsav-2024', highlighted by the release of 'Ram in the Himalayas'. The venue promises to be an artistic retreat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 25-10-2024 22:54 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 22:54 IST
Writer's Village: A New Creative Haven in Uttarakhand
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark event, India's first 'Writer's Village' was inaugurated in Uttarakhand, marking a significant milestone in supporting the country's literary community.

The village, nestled in the tranquil Thano area, was launched by key political figures and is envisioned as a serene sanctuary for writers, offering a conducive atmosphere for creativity and reflection.

The opening event coincided with the 'Sparsh Himalaya Mahotsav-2024', underscoring the village's potential as a thriving hub for art and philosophy, promising its evolution into a sought-after destination for literary tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024