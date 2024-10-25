Writer's Village: A New Creative Haven in Uttarakhand

In a landmark event, India's first 'Writer's Village' was inaugurated in Uttarakhand, marking a significant milestone in supporting the country's literary community.

The village, nestled in the tranquil Thano area, was launched by key political figures and is envisioned as a serene sanctuary for writers, offering a conducive atmosphere for creativity and reflection.

The opening event coincided with the 'Sparsh Himalaya Mahotsav-2024', underscoring the village's potential as a thriving hub for art and philosophy, promising its evolution into a sought-after destination for literary tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)