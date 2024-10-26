Remembering Phil Lesh: Bass Maverick of the Grateful Dead

Phil Lesh, a founding member of the iconic band Grateful Dead known for his innovative bass playing, died on Friday at the age of 84, according to his Instagram account.

The music world, alongside the Empire State Building, paid tribute to Lesh by illuminating the city skyline in tie-dye colors, celebrating his profound influence on the band's psychedelic sound. He was revered as much as the band's frontman, Jerry Garcia, for his transformative musical contributions.

A Berkeley, California native, Lesh originally played violin and trumpet before joining Garcia in the Warlocks, later known as the Grateful Dead. His legacy continues with his group, Phil Lesh and Friends, as he leaves behind his wife Jill and sons, Grahame and Brian.

(With inputs from agencies.)