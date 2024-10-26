Left Menu

Naomi Campbell Honors Liam Payne: A Tribute of Love and Loss

Naomi Campbell paid tribute to Liam Payne, the former One Direction member, who tragically died after a fall from a hotel balcony in Argentina. Campbell, who briefly dated Payne, shared her condolences on social media, joining many others in remembering the late singer's impact and legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 13:15 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 13:15 IST
Naomi Campbell Honors Liam Payne: A Tribute of Love and Loss
Naomi Campbell, Liam Payne (Photo/Instagram/@naomicampbell,@liampayne). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a heartfelt tribute, supermodel Naomi Campbell has honored the memory of Liam Payne, who tragically passed away in Argentina on October 16. The 31-year-old former One Direction member's death, resulting from a fall from a hotel balcony, has left friends and fans mourning the loss.

Campbell, who briefly dated Payne in 2019, expressed her condolences through a touching social media post. Her tribute followed another from Nicole Scherzinger, known for her pivotal role as an X Factor judge during the early days of Payne's career. Using a series of emojis, Campbell conveyed her grief, including doves, a broken heart, and praying hands.

The relationship between Campbell and Payne first captured media attention with their social media exchanges in early 2019. Despite public speculation fueled by their appearances at events like the BAFTAs, Campbell remained private about their connection, adhering to her usual discretion on personal matters. Following their brief romance, Payne had relationships with Maya Henry and Kate Cassidy, with Cassidy sharing a poignant message about their future plans before Payne's untimely death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024