Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India and Germany's Naval Collaborations in the Indo-Pacific

India and Germany, both democratic countries, are enhancing naval partnerships with a focus on shared values and interests. Rear Admiral Helge Risch highlighted the joint naval exercises executed during Germany's Indo-Pacific deployment, aiming to strengthen cooperation and establish global commitments to safety and shared goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 26-10-2024 14:20 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 14:20 IST
Strengthening Ties: India and Germany's Naval Collaborations in the Indo-Pacific
  • Country:
  • India

India and Germany are reinforcing their maritime partnerships, with a focus on mutual values and interests, according to Rear Admiral Helge Risch. The German Navy's Indo-Pacific deployment underlines the strengthening ties between the two democratic nations.

Rear Admiral Risch, aboard the frigate FGS Baden-Wurttemberg at Mormugao Port in Goa, emphasized the spirit of partnership during the ongoing exercises. These joint naval endeavours aim to foster closer ties and enhance cooperative efforts in the Indo-Pacific region.

Discussions between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz further highlighted the strategic relations, emphasizing future collaborations. The German Navy's engagement reflects a commitment to regional stability and shared principles, as demonstrated by the professional conduct of the exercises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024