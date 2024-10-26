Left Menu

Celebrating 20 Years of Momentum: A Journey of Grandeur and Growth

Momentum Experiences commemorates 20 years in the event industry, hosting a celebration featuring industry leaders and Bollywood celebrities. Founded by Aarti Mattoo, the company has organized world-class events and plans to expand with new offerings. The event showcased Momentum's achievements and future plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-10-2024 14:41 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 14:41 IST
Momentum Experiences marked its 20th anniversary with a lavish celebration, gathering top business names and Bollywood icons in Mumbai.

The event highlighted Momentum's two-decade journey under founder Aarti Mattoo, emphasizing meticulous planning and high-profile event management.

The party also served as a platform to announce Momentum's new business expansions, aiming to further penetrate the global event landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

