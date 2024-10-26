Left Menu

Shawn Mendes Opens Up: Celeb Photos, Exes, and Candid Confessions

Shawn Mendes shares a glimpse into his personal life through intriguing phone screenshots, featuring celebrities and puppies. The singer candidly discusses former flame Camila Cabello and notes the challenges of online transparency. Fans enjoy the intimate view into Mendes' life and his humorous, genuine revelations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 15:25 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 15:25 IST
Shawn Mendes, David Beckham, Brad Pitt (Photo/Instagram/@shawnmendes/@davidbeckham/@festivaldecannes). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Shawn Mendes recently offered fans a glimpse into his personal life by sharing a series of intriguing phone screenshots, capturing celebrity sightings and adorable puppy images. Among them were photos of sports icon David Beckham and Hollywood star Brad Pitt. The singer, renowned for chart-toppers such as 'Treat You Better,' contextualized his reveals humorously, explaining, "Here's David Beckham leaving the airport," he said while pointing at one snapshot, adding, "This is him at a party," as reported by E! News.

Mendes, aged 26, combined humor with insight while discussing another saved picture of Brad Pitt, quipping that he was in search of sartorial inspiration for a jacket. The tour also showcased a photo of famed rock climber Alex Honnold, whose uniquely thick fingers Mendes jestingly highlighted. In addition to the celebrity images, Mendes displayed endearing photos of dogs from his pet daycare, captivating his audience with their cuteness, according to E! News.

During the phone tour, Mendes also addressed topics of a more personal nature, including his relationship with ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello. When a fan inquired about their past bond, he responded with a candid "No we don't," illustrating the complexities of their relationship. Mendes expressed his frustration with persistent rumors, stating, "I'm usually pretty good at just watching all the 'noise go by,' but lately it's been kinda bugging me," as reported by E! News. Emphasizing the significance of honest communication, he acknowledged the intimidation of being vulnerable online, yet remained appreciative of his audience, remarking, "All the rest is just noise."

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

