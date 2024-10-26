Farasnama: A Timeless Dance of Equine Art and Unfinished Dreams

'Farasnama: Legend of the Horse', an exhibition by renowned artist-filmmaker Muzaffar Ali, is currently captivating audiences at Bikaner House. The exhibit, curated by Uma Nair, showcases a selection of Ali's artworks, including sketches, paintings, and bronzes, with a thematic focus on the horse.

Celebrated for his love of equines, Ali's paintings depict the Indian indigenous horses, melding their grace with abstract landscapes. Through his works, Ali portrays horses as symbols of courage and vitality, elevating them to universal icons of peace and love.

In addition to the equine focus, the exhibition features portraits of 'Zooni', a character from his unfinished film. These portraits capture the essence of the film's poetry, set against the backdrop of Kashmir. The exhibition aims to evoke nostalgia while celebrating the harmonious blend of art and narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)