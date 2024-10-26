Left Menu

Farasnama: A Timeless Dance of Equine Art and Unfinished Dreams

Muzaffar Ali's exhibition 'Farasnama: Legend of the Horse' displays his artistic journey through sketches, paintings, and bronzes focusing on horses and offering a glimpse into his unfinished film with portraits of Zooni. Curated by Uma Nair, the show explores themes of equine beauty and nostalgia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2024 18:15 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 18:15 IST
'Farasnama: Legend of the Horse', an exhibition by renowned artist-filmmaker Muzaffar Ali, is currently captivating audiences at Bikaner House. The exhibit, curated by Uma Nair, showcases a selection of Ali's artworks, including sketches, paintings, and bronzes, with a thematic focus on the horse.

Celebrated for his love of equines, Ali's paintings depict the Indian indigenous horses, melding their grace with abstract landscapes. Through his works, Ali portrays horses as symbols of courage and vitality, elevating them to universal icons of peace and love.

In addition to the equine focus, the exhibition features portraits of 'Zooni', a character from his unfinished film. These portraits capture the essence of the film's poetry, set against the backdrop of Kashmir. The exhibition aims to evoke nostalgia while celebrating the harmonious blend of art and narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

